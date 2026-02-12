Expand / Collapse search
GOP rep feuds with Jimmy Kimmel after he mocks her remarks about illegal immigrants

GOP lawmaker responds after late-night host joked her immigration remarks were about Epstein files

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Jimmy Kimmel took aim at GOP Rep. Lisa McClain on Tuesday over remarks the congresswoman made about illegal immigrants committing crimes, joking that the comments were about the Epstein files.

GOP Rep. Lisa McClain called out Jimmy Kimmel in a social media post on Wednesday, accusing the liberal late-night host of twisting her words in a joke about her remarks directed at illegal immigrants.

Kimmel made the joke on Tuesday and quipped that McClain's remarks during a press conference about illegal immigrants who have committed crimes were about the Epstein files.

"I don't get it. I gotta share with you, I don't get it. These folks are monsters. They’re criminals. They murder. They sexually assault young women. Minors," she said in the clip played by Kimmel.

Kimmel then reacted, "What's that? Oh, that wasn't about the men in the Epstein files? Who was she yelling—oh, immigrants."

McClain and Kimmel

House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich., left, and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He played more of McClain's remarks from a press conference on Tuesday. In the clip, the GOP lawmaker argued that Democrats want to release the criminal illegal immigrants into communities and "celebrate" them.

"Let’s villainize the ICE agents and celebrate the people who are raping your children," she said in the clip.

Kimmel went on to say, "I think she meant to say raising your children. I mean, listen. Can you imagine how ignorant these people are, screaming about pedophiles and rapists while members of their own party seem to be doing everything they can to protect the pedophiles and the rapists in the Epstein files."

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Nov. 5, 2025.  (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

McClain reposted a clip of Kimmel's show on X and called out the late-night host.

"I saw how you tried to twist my words last night. Let me be crystal clear: illegal immigrants who have murdered or raped Americans should be deported—immediately," she wrote on X.

GOP health care press conference

Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) discusses rising health insurance premiums at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The congresswoman added, "If you disagree, say it plainly. Stop hiding behind jokes and late-night applause lines while you protect violent predators."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

