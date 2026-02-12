US Olympic skating stars considering appeal of judge's scoring that denied them gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American figure skating couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates would consider appealing the scoring in the recent Olympic ice dancing final that delivered them silver, while French rivals were awarded gold.

Chock was asked if they would consider appealing in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"I suppose we would consider it. I think skating is such a subjective sport, but I do think that for fairness it is good when the judges are reviewed for their work. Not just after this competition but every competition to just make sure there’s a fair and even playing field for all athletes," Chock said.

"We did everything we could. We wouldn’t have changed a single thing about our performance – or any of our performances or how we approached the week. We’re super proud of the work that we put in – we left no stone unturned, so we can leave the Games feeling satisfied and accomplished with ourselves."

The couple was looking to win gold, but came in second to the French duo of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

A French judge graded Beaudry and Cizeron higher than Chock and Bates, which ultimately helped thrust the French team to gold over the Americans. The judging has been the topic of controversy on social media, with some arguing that Chock and Bates should have graded higher.

Chock and Bates were trailing the French couple by 0.46 of a point entering the free dance Wednesday night, and they were searching for their first ice dance Olympic medal with hopes that it would obviously be gold.

Their matador routine, dancing to a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ "Paint It, Black" drew cheers from the crowd, and they finished with tears in their eyes.

They finished with 224.39 after notching a 134.67 score in their free dance.

Chock and Bates are two-time team gold winners after Sunday’s Team USA victory, but they had to watch one more routine to see if they could capture gold when Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron took the ice.

But the judges decided the French duo did enough to defeat the Americans in the end.

Beaudry and Cizeron scored a 135.64 in the free dance for a total of 225.82.

Chock has since called for vetting of judges.

Chock told CBS News , "It would "definitely be helpful if it's more understandable for the viewers, to just see more transparent judging and understand ... what's really going on."

"I think it's also important for the skaters, that the judges be vetted and reviewed to make sure that they are also putting out their best performance," she continued, "because there's a lot on the line for the skaters when they're out there giving it their all, and we deserve to have the judges also giving us their all and for it to be a fair and even playing field."

Bates told USA Today, "We felt like we delivered our absolute best performance that we could have. It was our Olympic moment. It felt like a winning skate to us, and that's what we're going to hold on to."

Bates also praised the fans who are speaking out in support of the American couple, amid the controversy.

"It means a lot that people are voicing their opinions on our behalf," Bates said. "The way that we skated and the way that we've approached chasing these goals, hopefully has resonated with people at home even in our response. I think hopefully that, too, can reflect the Olympic spirit."