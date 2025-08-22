Democrats join conservatives in slamming Cracker Barrel's woke rebrand and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Democrats join conservatives in slamming Cracker Barrel's rebrand

2. Judge who fined Trump $500 million gets the book thrown at him on appeal

3. Federal judge blocks Florida from further expansion of 'Alligator Alcatraz'

MAJOR HEADLINES

DINERS REACT – Cracker Barrel faces customer criticism after ditching iconic 48-year-old logo for new design. Continue reading …

BOTTOM LINE IMPACT – DC store owner says Trump's crime crackdown hurting his business ‘big time.’ Continue reading …

STRATEGIC SHIFT – US secures strategic corridor, ending decades long conflict and sidelining Iran. Continue reading …

‘THE ERRORS TOUR’ – Social media erupts in laughter over former VP's campaign book tour announcement. Continue reading …

BID REJECTED – Erik Menendez denied parole by California board in Beverly Hills murder case. Continue reading …

STREET EATS – Two dead after consuming food truck sandwiches as physician shares wider warning. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLEAR PATH – Trump administration wins Supreme Court fight to slash NIH medical research grants tied to DEI, LGBTQ studies. Continue reading …

'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY' – Rubio pauses worker visas for truck drivers after deadly Florida crash involving illegal immigrant. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN – ICE chief vows to ‘flood’ Boston with agents after Dem mayor vows to resist. Continue reading …

RUSSIA ON NOTICE – Zelenskyy seeks 'strong reaction' from US if Putin is not ready for bilateral meeting. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HIGHWAY HEROICS – Ex-Navy SEAL congressman describes emotional reunion with boy he helped save. Continue reading …

DEMANDING ANSWERS – Top Democrats peeved over $8B Paramount-Skydance merger, citing Trump influence. Continue reading …

MUSICIAN MELTDOWN – Rock star melts down after White House calls him 'washed-up,' rages that Trump is a ‘low-life fascist.’ Continue reading …

DATING DIVIDE – Young men shifting to political right is causing women to distrust dating apps, writer says. Continue reading …

OPINION

TROY EDGAR – Federal law enforcement risk their lives daily — now some Democrats want to make it worse. Continue reading …

ROBERT MAGINNIS – Talks stall and Putin grins. Weak guarantees will only invite more Russian strikes. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SEVERE SYMPTOMS – Deadly mosquito-borne virus strikes Kansas, officials warn peak risk still ahead. Continue reading …

GRIDIRON CHAOS – Packers' Zack Tom ejected as fights break out during heated joint practice with Seahawks. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did this prosecutor tell the cops? How did the Vikings launch a firestorm? Take the quiz here …

BIG SWING – NBC nears massive MLB broadcasting deal worth nearly $600M over 3 years: report. Continue reading …

SIN CITY CHALLENGES – 'Cheap buffets' are a thing of the past, says one insider. See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN FAHEY – Former ICE official rips federal judge's decision to impede 'Alligator Alcatraz.' See video …

PRIYA PATEL – Trump's trying to clean up our streets and get rid of violent crime. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













