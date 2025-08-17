Botulism deaths raise food truck safety concerns as doctor preaches 'awareness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the weather remains warm, food trucks across the U.S. are thriving – but a deadly outbreak overseas may give consumers pause.

In Italy, two people recently died in a botulism outbreak linked to a food truck, according to The Telegraph. Fourteen others were hospitalized, all in the Calabria region.

The victims, Luigi di Sarno, 52, and Tamara D'Acunto, 45, passed away after eating sandwiches made of sausage and rapini, also known as turnip greens.

Their deaths raise a question for many: Are food trucks riskier than restaurants?

Dr. Michael Policastro told Fox News Digital that botulism is very rare.

"In the U.S., most cases actually come from home-canned goods or improperly preserved foods – not commercial kitchens," the Arizona-based doctor said.

"Food trucks work with limited prep space, smaller refrigeration units and intense heat from cooking in tight quarters."

"I've seen occasional reports from overseas involving street vendors, but here, there's no solid evidence that food trucks are riskier than restaurants."

That said, Policastro noted that food trucks can pose greater risks if basic safety steps aren't followed.

"If those factors aren't managed well, the risk [of] any foodborne illness goes up, including botulism."

Food trucks also have limited access to water for handwashing compared to brick-and-mortar kitchens, he said.

"Beyond food safety, there are also physical risks – fires, propane issues, even accidents around the truck in crowded areas," Policastro said.

He said that botulism typically manifests in home-canned vegetables or meats, along with garlic or vegetables stored in oil.

Other culprits can include baked potatoes wrapped in foil, smoked or fermented fish, certain sausages and cheese sauces, Policastro noted.

He added that botulism can be fatal without treatment and typically shows itself 12 to 36 hours after someone consumes contaminated food.

"Early on, people might notice weakness, fatigue, blurred vision or trouble speaking and swallowing," Policastro said.

"Then the muscle weakness can spread from the face and head down to the arms and legs. In severe cases, it reaches the respiratory muscles, and you can't breathe without help. Some people also have nausea, vomiting or abdominal bloating."

"A little awareness goes a long way in protecting yourself."

An antitoxin can halt the spread of nerve damage in botulism patients, but immediate hospital care is still essential, as it cannot reverse damage already done, Policastro said.

Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini, a "Master Chef" winner and owner of food truck L'Ocean Eats, told Fox News Digital that hygiene starts "with sanitizing the trailer after every use."

"[That includes] equipment that is inside the station to the truck and all small wares," she said.

Behm-Lazzarini, who travels across the Northeast with her food truck, said that it's crucial to keep serving utensils sanitized and to switch out gloves regularly while touching food.

"Equally important is temperature control, maintaining cold, frozen and hot temperatures of products from the time of procurement to the guests' hands," she said.

Policastro stressed that botulism, although rare, is serious.

"Most cases aren't coming from your local food truck, but any kitchen can make someone sick if safety rules aren't followed," Policastro said.

"If you suddenly develop neurological symptoms like blurred vision, slurred speech or trouble breathing, don't wait. Get emergency help. The faster it's treated, the better the outcome."

Policastro also said, "Enjoy that taco or sandwich, but pay attention to how the vendor operates. Are they keeping things clean? Is the refrigeration working? Do they handle food safely? A little awareness goes a long way in protecting yourself."