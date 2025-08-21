Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

Rubio pauses worker visas for truck drivers after deadly Florida crash involving illegal immigrant kills 3

Three people were killed when an illegal immigrant truck driver allegedly attempted a U-turn on a Florida road, authorities said

Louis Casiano
Migrant driver in deadly Florida crash flunked English, road sign tests, report reveals Video

Migrant driver in deadly Florida crash flunked English, road sign tests, report reveals

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on the migrant driver accused of causing a Florida crash that killed three after failing key licensing tests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said "effective immediately" he would pause the issuance of worker visas for commercial drivers after an illegal immigrant truck driver allegedly caused a crash that killed three people in Florida. 

In a post on X, Rubio cited public safety for the move. 

"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," he wrote. 

BLUE STATE INVESTIGATES HOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER GOT LICENSE BEFORE DEADLY FLORIDA CRASH

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and an image of Harjinder Singh.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said he would pause the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers following a crash involving Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant accused of killing three people in a Florida crash.  (Getty Images)

Concerns about foreign workers driving commercial trucks began after Harjinder Singh, 28, who entered the U.S. illegally, was driving a commercial truck with a trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce when he allegedly attempted a U-turn in an unauthorized area.

The turn resulted in the trailer jackknifing and colliding with a minivan, which left all three of the minivan's passengers dead, authorities said. 

Further scrutiny of Singh revealed that he didn't pass English and road tests before obtaining a commercial driver's license.

EXPERT REVEALS HOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER MAY HAVE GOTTEN COMMERCIAL LICENSE BEFORE FATAL FLORIDA CRASH

Singh next to Florida deadly crash scene

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant from India who was arrested on Aug. 16, allegedly attempted to make an unauthorized U-turn in Fort Pierce, Fla., resulting in a crash that killed three people. (United States Marshals Service)

He was granted a full-term commercial driver’s license in Washington in July 2023, despite not being legally eligible. He was also given a limited-term commercial driver’s license in California in 2024.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been in a heated war of words with the Trump administration over Singh. 

This week, Newsom's press office said on X that Singh obtained a work permit during President Donald Trump's first term. 

Truck crash suspect Harjinder Singh boarding plane to Florida

Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement on Thursday in Stockton, Calif.  (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP Photo)

Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, responded, saying Singh was denied in September 2020, under Trump, but was granted one in June 2021, under the Biden administration. 

Singh has been extradited to Florida from California to face three counts of vehicular homicide.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

