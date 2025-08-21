Democratic Party, Gavin Newsom join online roasting of new Cracker Barrel logo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office's X accounts joined the backlash against Cracker Barrel after it released its new text-only logo earlier this week.

The company unveiled the new logo on Tuesday as part of its new branding campaign for the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants. The campaign eliminated the image of a man resting on a barrel in favor of a text-only logo for the first time since 1977.

While conservative critics have piled on the new redesign, both the Democratic Party and the liberal governor’s media team put out tweets Thursday calling out the Tennessee-based restaurant chain for the change.

"WHAT IS WRONG WITH CRACKER BARREL?? KEEP YOUR BEAUTIFUL LOGO!!! THE NEW ONE LOOKS LIKE CHEAP VELVEETA "CHEESE" FROM WALMART, THE PLACE FOR ‘GROCERIES’ (AN OLD FASHIONED TERM)!!! ‘FIX IT’ ASAP! WOKE IS DEAD!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN," Newsom’s press office wrote, mocking President Donald Trump’s caps-heavy writing style.

"We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too," the Democratic Party wrote.

A representative for Cracker Barrel told Fox News Digital in a statement about the new logo that the company's values had not changed.

"Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed," the company said. "And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000-plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known.

"Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969."

Cracker Barrel Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore previously told Fox News Digital that the chain's ongoing transformation incorporated not only customer feedback but also employee input.