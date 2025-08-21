Expand / Collapse search
The Menendez Brothers

Erik Menendez denied parole by California board in Beverly Hills murder case

California board denied the release of Erik Menendez

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Gavin Newsom has the 'final say' in Menendez brothers' possible release, attorney says Video

Gavin Newsom has the 'final say' in Menendez brothers' possible release, attorney says

Criminal defense attorney David Gelman joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes the Menendez brothers could ultimately be released and his reaction to Bryan Kohberger's new prison request.

SAN DIEGO –  Erik Menendez, one of the two brothers convicted in the 1989 shotgun slaying of their parents in Beverly Hills, has been denied parole by a California review board, officials confirmed.

The California Board of Parole Hearings denial of parole marks a significant development in the decades-long case that drew international attention, with the brothers’ televised trial becoming one of the most infamous of the 1990s. Erik, now 54, has spent more than 30 years behind bars.

MENENDEZ BROTHERS' JUNE HEARING CONVERTED FROM CLEMENCY TO PAROLE AS DECISION LOOMS FOR GOV. NEWSOM

Erik Menendez at desk

Erik Menendez appears remotely for Thursday's parole hearing. (CDCR)

Next steps

With the California Board of Parole Hearings not recommending Erik Menendez for parole, he will remain incarcerated.

Menendez Brothers in a black and white photo outside their Beverly Hills home

Erik Menendez, left, and his brother, Lyle, in front of their Beverly Hills home. (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The decision came on the heels of a bombshell resentencing hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in May, where Judge Michael Jesic reduced their life-without-parole sentences to 50-to-life, making them eligible for parole consideration.

In a news conference following the ruling on Wednesday, May 14, Newsom explained the multi-layered process of considering the Menendez brothers’ eligibility for release.

The governor explained that, before any decision was finalized, a team of forensic psychologists conducted individualized risk assessments on each brother. 

MENENDEZ BROTHERS ASK CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM FOR CLEMENCY

"We thought that would be prudent to do," he said, saying that those assessments have been "debated" not only by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and the victims' family, but also by the judge "both publicly in another conversation, some of it behind closed doors."

The topic of the brothers' Comprehensive Risk Assessments (CRA) has been a sticking point for Hochman.

The brothers were marked as "moderate risk," an increase from their previous "low risk" assessment. The moderate risk increase came after each report found that Erik and Lyle, in recent months, had been cited for breaking prison rules for contraband violations, specifically the possession of cell phones.

District Attorney Hochman outside court for the hearing on the resentencing of the Menendez brothers for the murder of their parents

Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman speaks to the media outside court in Van Nuys, CA, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Hochman shared the findings on Lyle Menendez first, whose "actions perpetrated deceit," speaking about the contraband phone. 

He added that Lyle had "downplayed his rule-breaking" and that his report showed his "entitlement and willingness to meet his own needs."

MENENDEZ BROTHERS ASK CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM FOR CLEMENCY

Along with the illicit cellphone usage, Erik was flagged for possessing and dealing drugs, as well as helping other inmates with tax fraud. Hochman, who ran on a tough-on-crime platform, has been vocal about the brothers' lack of rehabilitation.

Menendez family photo from the 1980s

An undated photo of the Menendez family as it appears on screen during a panel at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, June 2.  (Fox News Digital)

In August 1989, Beverly Hills socialites José and Kitty Menendez were shot to death in their home. 

Hochman previously called the murders "mafia-like hits," remarking on the violent nature of the repeated rounds that were fired at the parents.

The boys, then 18 and 21, were convicted in 1996. 

The defense’s assertion was that the brothers had been driven to violence by years of physical and sexual abuse at their father’s hands. 

Despite the first trial resulting in a hung juror, leading to their eventual conviction in 1996, the public has remained divided on whether the brothers acted in greed or in self-defense.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
