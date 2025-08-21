Trump administration wins Supreme Court fight to slash NIH medical research grants tied to DEI, LGBTQ studies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration scored a major victory at the Supreme Court Thursday as the justices, in a 5-4 order, cleared his administration to slash more than $783 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants tied to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, LGBTQ issues and other hot-button areas.

The unsigned majority order said NIH "may proceed with terminating existing grants" while leaving in place a partial block on issuing new directives.

The move delivers a political win for Trump’s broader push to roll back DEI programs across the federal government.

The decision overturns rulings by lower courts that had blocked the cuts. In June, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley of Massachusetts called the administration’s actions "arbitrary and capricious" and said NIH had "failed to provide a reasoned explanation" for cutting grants midstream. The First Circuit upheld her injunction in July, setting up Trump’s emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department argued in its July 24 filing that leaving the injunction in place "forces NIH to continue funding projects inconsistent with agency priorities" and warned the order "intrudes on NIH’s core discretion to decide how best to allocate limited research funds."

Opponents framed the cuts as ideological. The American Public Health Association warned that "halting these grants would devastate biomedical research across the country, disrupting clinical trials and delaying urgently needed discoveries" and said "the administration has offered no scientific basis for these cancellations — only ideology."

A coalition of Democrat-led states led by Massachusetts argued that "patients should not be collateral damage in a political fight."

News outlets stressed the stakes of Thursday's decision. The Associated Press described the ruling as the Court letting Trump cut $783 million in research funding "in an anti-DEI push." Reuters reported that "the Supreme Court in a 5–4 order cleared the way for the Trump administration to cut diversity-related NIH grants, though it left in place part of the ruling blocking new restrictions."

Research groups warned of the cuts' fallout. The Association of American Universities said the cuts "risk chilling scientific inquiry by discouraging researchers from pursuing politically sensitive topics."

Scientists cautioned the decision could derail progress on diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, even as the broader legal fight continues in the First Circuit and may return to the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.