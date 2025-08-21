Kamala Harris' book promotion push skewered online as 'nationwide comedy tour'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' announcement she was going on tour to promote her new book was ridiculed on social media Thursday.

The book, "107 Days," is about Harris' short, failed 2024 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

"107 Days is my candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together. I'll see you out there," Harris wrote in a post on social media.

The former vice president announced in July that the book would be released on September 23.

"I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward," Harris said at the time.

The tour was mocked on social media, with Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., calling it a "nationwide comedy tour."

Political commentator and Versus Media Podcast host Stephen Miller wrote, "Because if this last election taught us anything it's that people want to hear more from her."

"She's doing a tour about how she lost? Does her team have 0 self-awareness or do they just hate her?" Abigail Jackson, the White House deputy press secretary, wrote on social media.

She added in another post, "because nothing says kicking off your 2028 campaign like a book tour about how badly you lost the last election."

Variety's Daniel D'Addario alluded to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour with the quip, "the Errors Tour."

Commentary Magazine editor John Podhoretz asked, "Do you think she'll have to have a rehearsal for each conversation on a stage set?"

Conservative commentator and co-host of the "Ruthless" podcast, Comfortably Smug, quipped, "I think we have found the last place in fantasy football punishment for this season."

Harris appeared on late-night host Stephen Colbert's show in early August and said she was taking a break from politics, lamenting a broken system.

"Recently, I made the decision that I just – for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken," she told host Stephen Colbert after he asked about her declining a potential gubernatorial run.

Harris' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.