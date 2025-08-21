Rock star melts down after White House calls him 'washed-up,' rages that Trump is a 'low-life fascist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former The White Stripes frontman Jack White scorned the Trump administration on Wednesday after the White House called him a "washed-up loser."

In a lengthy Instagram post, White retaliated against White House communications director Steven Cheung calling him a "has-been" with an anti-Trump screed that questioned President Donald Trump’s humanity, and called him a "conman," as well as a "low life fascist."

"No intelligent person can defend this low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc.," he wrote. "This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and have fleeced the American people over and over."

The "Seven Nation Army" singer’s post came after Cheung slammed him for mocking Trump’s new Oval Office decorations in a statement to The Daily Beast earlier this week.

"Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career," Cheung said Tuesday.

He added, "It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’"

Cheung was responding to White, who began the tit-for-tat with a Monday Instagram post trashing the new gold decorations in the Oval Office.

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room," the musician said.

"Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy,’" he added, mentioning Trump’s ambitions to host a UFC fight in front of the White House next year as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

Though White started the feud with the administration, his response to Cheung accused the Trump team of being thin-skinned.

"How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get? ‘Masquerading as a real artist?’ Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here’s my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being."

The artist continued with a full second page of text slamming the U.S. leader.

"He’s masquerading as a Christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy," he said, elsewhere blasting Trump’s officials, Cheung and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis," he said.

In addition to two full pages of gripes against Trump in the social media post, White included a lengthy caption.

"I don't always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don't always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration. I'm not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930's Germany. This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that's not an exaggeration, he's dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it." he said.

Cheung responded to White's Instagram post, telling Fox News Digital, "Trump Deranged liberals like him are so predictable and easily triggered. I’m glad we live rent free in his rotted, pea-sized brain."