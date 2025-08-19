Federal law enforcement risk their lives daily — now some Democrats want to make it worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across the country, liberal open-border politicians are trying to put ICE officers in danger. In addition to the wave of slanderous and demonizing rhetoric against those who enforce our immigration laws, they also want to ensure that these heroic men and women are under constant threat from radical retaliation in the privacy of their own homes.

How? They want to ban federal law enforcement from wearing masks. Proponents of these bans claim that the masks cause chaos and undermine transparency. The common cry from politicians like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, California Governor Gavin Newsom, failed vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, and others is that federal law enforcement officers are refusing to identify themselves before making arrests of illegal aliens.

That could not be further from the truth. I’ve been on the ground during an operation, DHS law enforcement clearly identify themselves during arrests, stating their name, showing their badges, and wear identifiers on their gear like badges and patches.

So why are authorities wearing masks during deportation operations? Because, if they do not, leftist rioters will dox, harass, and assault themselves and their family.

That is not speculation, it is a fact. The politicians behind this push to expose ICE officers conveniently ignore the fact that they themselves – with their sanctuary policies, extreme rhetoric, and reckless actions – are endangering both the American public and law enforcement to begin with and creating the need to protect officers’ identities.

Right now, ICE agents are facing a 1000% increase in assaults. Federal immigration officials have been shot, assaulted, ambushed, and targeted on a near-weekly basis. Over Independence Day weekend, nearly a dozen violent assailants equipped with tactical gear and weapons attacked an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas and shot a local law enforcement officer. A month later in August, an ICE facility was set on fire.

Meanwhile, left-wing politicians have compared ICE and other law enforcement to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo, the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and terrorists.

That language only encourages more and more violence.

It’s not just mere rhetoric from these leftist officials either. From coast to coast, they are physically assaulting and obstructing our brave law enforcement officials to defend violent criminals. For example, in California, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA) doxxed an ICE employee to a mob of rioters who attacked federal immigration authorities as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. In Los Angeles, Mayor Bass has repeatedly attempted to shut down ICE operations, even showing up on scene to do so. In New Jersey, several representatives stormed the Delaney Detention facility, placing ICE officials in harm’s way, leading to charges against New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver.

These politicians claim to care about safety and the rule of law, yet they only want to interact with federal law enforcement officials if it’s a chance to vilify, get a photo op, or thwart removal operations.

Which brings us to the real kicker here: The same left-wing politicians lying about so-called chaos are the very same ones who are causing the chaos.

Under the Biden administration, tens of millions of illegal aliens from all over the world poured into the country. Many of them flocked to blue cities and states because they understood they could get freebies, welfare, and a promise to be shielded from federal law enforcement. As a result, crime skyrocketed. U.S. citizens were victimized and killed because of their policies.

The American people rejected that insanity. They voted for President Donald Trump to make America safe again. Now, rapists, murders, wife-beaters, child predators, and other monsters are being arrested and removed from the country. The border is the most secure in history. In the months of May, June, and July, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the interior.

Who could oppose that? Only politicians who would rather place their own political ambitions ahead of the safety of U.S. citizens.

It’s evident that rather than admit their failure, they’re choosing to double down by demonizing brave patriots serving their country. It is utterly disgusting and a slap in the face to all who wear the badge.

If the opioid epidemic, sex trafficking, mugshots of murderers, and the pain and anguish of American citizens hasn’t compelled these open-border leftists to change their policies, it’s unclear what would.

In the meantime, the Trump administration will not wait around for sanctuary politicians to have a change of heart. We will take whatever action necessary to keep America safe from illegal aliens.

We will not apologize for protecting the country, nor will we yield to those who seek to politicize the appearance of our agents rather than address the real threats they and the American people face.