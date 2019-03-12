Democrats divided over Trump impeachment push; U.S. withdrawing staff from Venezuela

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Tuesday, March 12, 2019

DEM DISSENSION OVER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PUSH: It appears the old guard in the Democratic Party does not see eye-to eye with its radical, progressive new guard in the push to impeach President Trump ... In an interview with the Washington Post on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., revealed she’s opposed to impeachment in the absence of evidence that is “compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan" and because it would divide the country. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said she would introduce articles of impeachment against Trump later this month. She and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, last month signed a “pledge” to impeach Trump.

When asked about Pelosi's reluctance to impeach in a Washington Examiner interview, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied: “I happen to disagree with that take.” The congresswoman added, “But you know, she’s the speaker. … I think we’ll see.” When asked about Democrats' disagreements on impeaching Trump, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland hit back at the three most outspoken freshman Democratic lawmakers, saying, "We’ve got 62 new (Democratic) members. Not three." He also conceded that anything the House might attempt would die in the Senate, which requires 67 years to convict and remove the president.

DOJ SEEKS $72M TO CLEAR IMMIGRATION BACKLOG: In its budget request for the upcoming fiscal year, the Justice Department said it needs over $72 million to fund the “stronger enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws,” according to materials released Monday, in an aggressive move intended to reduce the nation's backlog of asylum cases dramatically ... The DOJ wants to hire more than 100 new immigration judges and support staff, including hundreds of, “attorneys, judicial law clerks, legal assistants and administrative support staff, including interpreters.” The goal would be to have 659 immigration judges in place by sometime in 2020, officials said in the budget request. There are currently 412 immigration judges.

U.S. WITHDRAWING STAFF FROM VENEZUELA: The United States announced late Monday that it will withdraw its remaining staff from its embassy in Venezuela, citing the deteriorating conditions in the country ... Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement as Caracas grappled with power outages and a deepening political crisis. He said in a statement obtained by Fox News that the employees will be pulled by the end of the week. The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vows to hold new a presidential election.

BRITISH LAWMAKERS SET TO VOTE ON REVISED BREXIT DEAL: The British Parliament is set to vote Tuesday on Prime Minister Theresa May's revised Brexit deal ... On the eve of the fateful vote, the British government said that last-minute diplomacy had won "legally binding changes" to overcome a roadblock in its divorce deal with the European Union. On Monday, May flew to the French city of Strasbourg, where EU legislators were meeting, for nighttime talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The prime minister was seeking revisions, guarantees or other changes to persuade reluctant British legislators to back her withdrawal agreement with the EU, which they resoundingly rejected in January.

UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR ARRESTED: UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested in Florida on Monday for allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside a hotel in Miami Beach, police said ... McGregor, 30, was booked and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, police confirmed to Fox News. The UFC fighter was charged after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone around 5 a.m. outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, according to an arrest report. Police said the fan tried to take a picture of McGregor with his phone, and the fighter "slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor." He was later released from the Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $12,000 bond.



THE SOUNDBITE

'WE'LL NEVER BOW TO THE MOB' - "Since the day we went on the air, they’ve been working hard to kill this show. We haven’t said much about it in public. It seemed too self-referential. The point of this show has never been us. But now it’s obvious to everyone. There’s no pretending it’s not happening. Going forward we’ll be covering their efforts to make us be quiet. For now, just two points. First, Fox is behind us, as they have been since the first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network, and we’re grateful for that. Second, we’ve always apologized when we’re wrong, and we will continue to. That’s what decent people do. But we will never bow to the mob. Ever. No matter what." – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," responding to Media Matters highlighting comments he made in interviews on "Bubba the Love Sponge" more than 10 years ago.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

2020 Dem contenders Harris, Sanders, Gillibrand face #MeToo backlash.

Howard Kurtz: Rahm Emanuel says Democrats' hard left turn could reelect Trump

President Trump: 'I don't want immigrants that will be dependent on welfare.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Boeing 737 Max 8 jets 'airworthy,' will act if safety issues found: FAA

Piscopo: AOC’s Green New Deal is a Red New Deal.

Tesla's Elon Musk vs. the SEC: Did he violate a court order?

