US withdrawing remaining staff from embassy in Venezuela

The United States announced late Monday that it will withdraw its remaining staff from its embassy in Venezuela, citing the deteriorating conditions in the country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement as Caracas grappled with power outages and a deepening political crisis. He said in a statement obtained by Fox News that the employees will be pulled by the end of the week.

"Like the January 24 decision to withdraw all dependents and reduce embassy staff to a minimum, this decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of U.S. diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on U.S. policy," the statement read.

The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vows to hold new a presidential election.

Guaido is backed by some 50 countries, while Maduro maintains support from countries such as China, Russia and Cuba.

Fox News' Nicholas Klaman and the Associated Press contributed to this report