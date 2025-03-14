Democratic Senate leader caves to Republicans in government shutdown standoff and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Schumer will vote to fund government

2. Dems erupt after party leader caves

3. Federal agency does deal with DOGE

MAJOR HEADLINES

FULL FOCUS – Vance breaks down how Trump plans to follow through on important campaign promise. Continue reading …

‘LAW IS NOT OPTIONAL’ – Red state cracks down on sanctuary city after police chief refuses to cooperate with ICE. Continue reading …

CAN YOU DIG IT? – Viral 'Tunnel Girl' granted permit to continue digging as neighbors call out 'crazy' project. Continue reading …

TURF WAR – Several states seek end to property taxes: Shouldn’t have to ‘rent from the government.' Continue reading …

‘TRUE STORY’ – Donny Osmond's admission on how he 'stole' wife from his brother. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘WORTH IT’ – Convicted Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstruction of justice. Continue reading …

'THUGGISH' AGENDA – Trump admin cracks down on Iran's efforts to target US citizens. Continue reading …

SOFT SEAT – Federal safety rule on baby cushions goes too far, contradicts Trump agenda, legal group claims. Continue reading …

CRACK DOWN – Mass arrests made at Trump Tower after agitators stormed premises over ICE detention. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘I’LL BE HONEST…' – James Carville says Democrats broke his ‘first commandment of politics.’ Continue reading …

‘FACE PLANT’ – EPA chief blasts CNN for misunderstanding press release in brutal takedown. Continue reading …

'USED TO LOOSELY' – Black comedian warns the word 'racist' is worn out. Continue reading …

RARE PRAISE – Ex-Obama official gives Trump credit for negotiating possible ceasefire deal. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROGER ZAKHEIM – DOGE joins budget battle on side of Defense Department. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Small businesses barely survived Biden. They can’t wait for tariffs to fix things. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

POWER COUPLE – Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly been dating since last year. Continue reading …

SECRET SAUCE – Country singer who rushed into burning house to save kids speaks out on frantic moment. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where did this college student vanish? What did Ben Affleck withhold from his son? Take the quiz here …

FLIGHT FEAR – American Airlines plane erupts into flames forcing passengers to escape onto wing of aircraft. Continue reading …

'HE'S GINORMOUS!' – Kayaker gets the thrill of a lifetime when an orca swims beneath his boat. See video …

WATCH

THOMAS J. BAKER – Trump to make first visit to DOJ as president in bid to 'restore law and order'. See video …

NINA TEICHOLZ – Expert emphasizes animal-based proteins as RFK Jr pledges to revamp food industry. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













