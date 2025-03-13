American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver

An American Airlines flight caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

The airport said that there was an aircraft fire on "an American Airlines plane" that was sitting at gate C38 on Thursday evening, producing "visible smoke," Fox 31 Denver reported.

Passengers on board appeared to be forced out onto the plane's wing as they evacuated the aircraft. It wasn't clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Fox News Digital has reached out to American Airlines, the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.