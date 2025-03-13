Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver

Passengers on the American flight appeared to be forced out onto the wing of the aircraft

Louis Casiano
Published | Updated
Passengers seen escaping American Airlines plane as it burns at Denver International Airport. (Credit: X / @flynnstone)

An American Airlines flight caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday. 

The airport said that there was an aircraft fire on "an American Airlines plane" that was sitting at gate C38 on Thursday evening, producing "visible smoke," Fox 31 Denver reported. 

Passengers on board appeared to be forced out onto the plane's wing as they evacuated the aircraft. It wasn't clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to American Airlines, the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

