Government Shutdown

Chuck Schumer will vote to keep government open: 'For Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Julia Johnson Fox News
Published | Updated
Democrats roasted over plan to oppose GOP funding bill: 'Schumer shutdown' Video

Democrats roasted over plan to oppose GOP funding bill: 'Schumer shutdown'

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., on the looming possibility of a government shutdown and introducing the HELPER Act to help first responders and teachers afford homes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he will vote to keep the government open, warning that a shutdown has worse consequences for Americans and would only empower President Trump and Elon Musk further.

"I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country to minimize the harms to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down," Schumer said while speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday. 

Schumer, Trump

Schumer and Trump. (AP/Getty Images)

Democrats have criticized Republicans for their hesitation to pass government funding legislation, while their own party is currently on the brink of allowing a federal shutdown.

On Wednesday, Schumer said that his party would oppose the spending bill that Republicans drafted and passed through the House, as the Friday midnight deadline looms for Congress to take action to avoid a government shutdown. 

Schumer called for a one-month spending bill to keep the government open until April 11 so that Democrats can better negotiate a deal. The continuing resolution, which passed through the House on Tuesday on a nearly party-line vote of 217-213, would keep the government open for the next six months, for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com

