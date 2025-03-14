Dems cry foul after Schumer's announcement on impending vote to avert government shutdown

As the prospect of a partial government shutdown looms and the Senate is poised to vote on a House-passed government-funding measure that would avert a shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Thursday that he "will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down."

He said that while the "bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse."

The senator's announcement prompted pushback from some Democrats.

"I cannot underscore enough how incorrect that is," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said of Schumer's argument. "What voting for this CR does is that it codifies the chaos and the reckless cuts that Elon Musk has been pursuing, the robbing of our federal government in order to finance tax cuts for billionaires is what is happening. And that is what Senate Democrats will be empowering if they vote for this CR."

CHUCK SCHUMER WILL VOTE TO KEEP GOVERNMENT OPEN: ‘FOR DONALD TRUMP, A SHUTDOWN WOULD BE A GIFT’

"Respectfully Senator Schumer, no," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., wrote on X. "This Republican bill is bad for workers, bad for our veterans, bad for our seniors. Republicans should pull it and let us get back to work crafting a budget that works for all of our families."

"WTF? @SenSchumer please grow a spine. And quickly," wrote Susan Rice, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and then as national security advisor during President Barack Obama's administration. She later served as domestic policy advisor during a portion of President Joe Biden's administration.

SCOOP: TRUMP CRAFTS PLAN TO CUT SPENDING WITHOUT CONGRESS AFTER SHUTDOWN IS AVERTED

"It is clear that some of us understand the present danger & some don’t!" Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, declared on X. "I stand by the NO vote on the blank check for Trump & Elon… I’ve got no explanation nor agreement with Senate Dems being complicit in Trump’s Tyranny."

While Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, even if all GOP senators were on board with the proposal — which they are not, as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has declared himself a "hell no" on the measure — they cannot advance to a vote unless multiple Democrats join with them to surmount a procedural hurdle.

WHITE HOUSE VIDEO RIPS SENATE DEMS WITH THEIR OWN WORDS FOR ‘HYPOCRISY’ OVER LOOMING SHUTDOWN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only one Democrat voted to pass the measure when it cleared the House chamber earlier this week.