Illegal Immigrants

Texas AG announces probe into Dallas over its sanctuary polices: 'The law is not optional'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cited Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo, who said that his agency doesn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump administration restarts detention of migrant families amid immigration crackdown Video

Trump administration restarts detention of migrant families amid immigration crackdown

Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss the new pivot on detentions and his response to critics who will scrutinize this immigration shift as illegal crossings plummet to new lows. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching a probe into the city of Dallas over the region's sanctuary city policies that protect illegal immigrants. 

On Thursday, Paxton announced the investigation, as well as a formal request for city and Dallas Police Department records concerning the police department's refusal to comply with state and federal immigration laws. 

"The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws," Paxton said in a statement. "The people of Texas expect law enforcement agencies to uphold public safety, not to implement sanctuary policies that put our communities at risk."

CALIF POLITICIAN PATCHES GAPING BORDER HOLE WITH 400 FEET OF RAZOR WIRE USING HER OWN CASH

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Dallas and its police department over the city's sanctuary policies. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"My office will take all necessary legal actions to ensure compliance with state law and hold accountable any local entity that defies its legal obligations," he added.

Paxton's office has requested all policies, training materials and communications related to Dallas’ enforcement or non-enforcement of immigration laws, including any records reflecting decisions to decline cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo and an illegal migrant arrested in Dallas

Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo, right, and Manuel Tellez, 48, an illegal immigrant arrested in Dallas after he was convicted of a 2022 manslaughter. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching a probe into the city of Dallas and asking for police records over the city's sanctuary city policies. (ICE | Dallas Police Department)

He cited Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo, who said that his agency "is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the City of Dallas." 

Dallas skyline

Skyline of downtown Dallas. (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via)

HOMELAND SECURITY, TEXAS AGENTS ARREST AROUND 90 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Paxton said the chief's remarks "raise serious concerns" that the city and police department are possibly violating Texas law, which prohibits local entities from adopting sanctuary city policies that limit immigration enforcement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the city of Dallas said: "We are reviewing the letter received from the Texas Attorney General’s Office and will respond at the appropriate time."

ICE arrests more than 32K migrants in Trump's first 50 days Video

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dallas Police Department

Texas has taken a hard stance against illegal immigration, particularly during the Biden administration. The state deployed authorities to its border with Mexico and took on a campaign of bussing migrants to Democratic-run cities to bring attention to the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

