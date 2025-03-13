Protesters supporting Mahmoud Khalil occupy Trump Tower lobby

Several dozen protesters supporting Mahmoud Khalil occupied the lobby area of Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Thursday, calling for the release of the anti-Israel activist who was detained over the weekend.

The protesters, many dressed in red, held signs reading "Free Mahmoud, Free Palestine" and "Fight Nazis Not Students."

The NYPD could be seen hauling out multiple demonstrators in zip ties.

ICE agents arrested Khalil at his university-owned apartment on the city’s Upper West Side on Saturday. Agents told him they were revoking his green card and student visa, according to Khalil's attorneys.

The Jewish Voice for Peace, said it helped organize the protest. The group’s X account says its aim is to organize Jews "toward Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism.

"As Jews, we are taking over the Trump Tower to register our mass refusal," the group wrote.

"We will not stand by as this fascist regime attempts to criminalize Palestinians and all those calling for an end to the Israeli government’s US-funded genocide of the Palestinian people. And we will never stop fighting for a free Palestine. If you come for one, you face us all. Free Mahmoud, free Palestine!"

WATCH LIVE: NYPD arrests agitators flooding Trump Tower in protest

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.