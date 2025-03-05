Country singer and US Army reservist Craig Morgan shares secret to heroism

Country singer Craig Morgan revealed the secret behind the heroism that drives members of the military and law enforcement officers to serve others in the face of perilous situations.

In February 2011, the musician was driving through Charlotte, Tennessee, with his late son Jerry when they spotted a house that was on fire. The two stopped to help, and after Morgan learned that two children were inside, he didn't hesitate to rush into the burning home and rescue them.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Morgan, 60, who has had a long career in the United States Army, recalled what motivated him to take action at the time and reflected on why first responders are compelled to run toward danger.

"There's something in our DNA that requires us to act," he said.

"And you're talking about it to your family," Morgan continued. "My son, Jerry, who we lost, it was him who had seen the smoke and said, ‘Dad, turn around.’ I didn't even see it at first. He had seen it and said, ‘Turn around.’"

COUNTRY SINGER CRAIG MORGAN THRILLED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS BRINGING BACK ‘PRIDE IN OUR NATION’

"So, he already had that in his DNA as well, I do believe."

"And he was ready to go in with me," Morgan said of Jerry, who was 14 at the time. "As a young child, he was ready to run into that house. My oldest son, Kyle — to this day — still will not pass up a place where he sees someone that may be in need. You know, again, we don't do those things."

WATCH: COUNTRY SINGER CRAIG MORGAN SHARES WHY MILITARY, LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE COMPELLED TO RUN TOWARD DANGER

The "That's What I Love About Sunday" hitmaker explained that military members and law enforcement officers who willingly put their lives in jeopardy to save others are motivated by their natural instincts, rather than a desire for recognition.

"Everyone I know, anybody that I've served with, many law enforcement officers that I personally know, they don't do those things for badges and ribbons and pats on the back and to talk about it," Morgan said. "We do it because we think it's the right thing, and it's what we're supposed to do."

"We do it because we think it's the right thing, and it's what we're supposed to do." — Craig Morgan

He continued, "And the only reason I even want to talk about it is because there are a ton of men and women out there who do it for that reason, and they don't get any attention. So, when you see those men and women in uniform, whatever the uniform may be, whether it be our military or our law enforcement officers, it's OK to say thank you to them for their service, because there's a good chance they've done something like that no one has ever talked about."

During an interview with Fox News Digital days after the heroic rescue in 2011, Morgan recounted how he and Jerry reacted after they spotted the house fire.

"We pulled into a gas station and ran up there," Morgan said. "The lady who owned the home came out with a fire extinguisher. I tried to put it out, but it didn’t work. One thing led to another, and in a matter of just a minute, the side of the house was engulfed by flames."

It was then that the homeowner informed Morgan that her children were inside.

Using his skills and training as a former EMT, Army paratrooper and sheriff's deputy, Morgan sprang into action.

WATCH: COUNTRY SINGER CRAIG MORGAN RECALLS ONCE SAVING TWO CHILDREN FROM BURNING HOUSE

Looking back on that moment, Morgan told Fox News Digital that he didn't hesitate over whether to enter the burning building.

"I ran straight in," he recalled. "I mean, it's just like I said, it's what you do. I can't imagine standing there watching or videotaping something like that happening instead of trying to help."

COUNTRY STAR CRAIG MORGAN REENLISTS IN ARMY RESERVE AT 59

"It's just what we do," Morgan added. "And I don't expect everyone to feel the same way. I respect that. I'm OK with that. But it's who I am. And again, it's in my DNA."

"And I just remember running. . . . There was one little child, that one little boy," the singer continued. "He didn't want to come to me. He was scared, and justifiably so. Some stranger came in his house to take him out.

"But I remember getting him out and handing him to his mother. And I remember him looking back and not being scared anymore once he was with his mother. But, you know, again, it's just what you do."

Morgan rescued both the homeowner's two-year-old son and six-year-old son. Once he ensured that the family was safe, he continued using the fire extinguisher to put out the flames until the fire department arrived.

Morgan's military career began in 1989 when he enlisted in the Army. He was deployed to Panama as a part of Operation Just Cause, a U.S. mission that ended with the surrender of the Central American country's dictator, Gen. Manuel Noriega.

He also served with the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions during his two deployments to Iraq during the Gulf War. After 10 years of active service, Morgan joined the Army Reserve as his music career began to take off.

The singer-songwriter continued to serve in the reserves for another seven and a half years until he decided to commit himself entirely to music.

COUNTRY STAR CRAIG MORGAN THANKS POLICE FOR ‘QUICK ACTION’ DURING TEXAS STATE FAIR SHOOTING

Even after he left the armed forces, Morgan always felt a calling to help people in need. In 2017, he traveled to Thailand with the nonprofit organization Exodus Road to rescue children from human trafficking.

In July 2023, Morgan decided to re-enlist in the Army Reserve at the age of 59. He was sworn in again to the Army Reserve on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of a sold-out audience.

"I stepped away from the military for a while to dedicate more time, effort and energy and resources to the music," Morgan told Fox News Digital. "And then I got to a point in that career where I was able to go back. And so, to be able to do that and remarry both of those lives, my music and my military on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry was a very special thing."

COUNTRY SINGER CRAIG MORGAN SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS BRINGING BACK PRIDE IN OUR NATION

Upon his return to the reserves , Morgan initially held the rank of staff sergeant before he was promoted to warrant officer in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Morgan has also stayed busy with his music career and recently released his EP "American Soundtrack." Morgan co-wrote five of the six songs featured on the record.

Morgan is also currently on the road after joining Blake Shelton on his 2025 "Friends & Heroes" tour, which kicked off in Lexington, Kentucky, on Feb. 27. The tour, which also features performances by Trace Adkins, Deana Carter and Emily Ann Roberts, will continue throughout the summer before wrapping on Sept. 6 in Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio.

Ahead of the tour, Morgan told Fox News Digital that he was looking forward to spending time with some of his closest friends while touring the country.

"We've been dear friends for a long time," he said of Shelton. "I can honestly say he's one of my best friends in the music business. Maybe my best friend in the music business."

"But we don't get to see each other like everybody would think we do," he continued. "We're not like hanging out together all the time. And we both have such busy lives, and we're doing different things. So, it's really exciting to know that we're going to be able to see each other every day and hang out and visit."

"And Trace Adkins as well, who is a dear friend and has been for a long time," Morgan added. "I have such a great deal of respect for Trace and his passion for our service members, our country, his love of God and family and country."

"And I can say the same for Blake, but it's just going to be nice to be able to have some time to visit and hang out a little bit."