©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Golf

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump have been dating since last year: report

The two were spotted together at last month's Genesis Invitational

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Tiger Woods, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is reportedly dating the president's former daughter-in-law.

The Daily Mail reports Woods and Vanessa Trump "have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving."

"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," a source told the outlet. 

"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."

Tiger and Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods arrives during the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course Feb. 16, 2025, in La Jolla, Calif.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Representatives for Woods did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the Daily Mail's report.

Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last month.

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match last month, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Tiger Woods and Kai Trump

Kai Trump, left, and Tiger Woods arrive during the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course Feb. 16, 2025, in La Jolla, Calif. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

After his highly publicized divorce, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they too had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

Vanessa and Don Jr. divorced in 2018.

Tiger Woods in the TGL

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club waves to fans as he is introduced at the start of a match of the TMRW Golf League against Boston Common Golf Jan. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Woods announced earlier this week he had undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles sustained while training at home, putting his entire 2025 golf season in jeopardy. Woods has played in just 18 events since the start of the new decade, and his best finish in a major during that span is a tie for 38th at the 2020 Masters.

