Former Obama defense secretary gives Trump 'credit' for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations

Former Obama Defense Secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta credited President Donald Trump Thursday for the "possibility" of a "clean" Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine had agreed to a 30-day ceasefire put forward by the Trump administration, contingent on Russia’s response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has not yet accepted the deal, and said in an address on Thursday, "The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it. But there are issues that we need to discuss."

Panetta gave Trump credit on "CNN News Central" for being able to negotiate a possible ceasefire deal and urged him to stand firm against Putin.

"Look, this is a test for the president," Panetta said. "Whether he is going to stand strong for doing the right thing or whether he caves in to Putin, that‘s going to be the issue. And I hope he stands strong."

"He‘s been able to negotiate the possibility of a clean ceasefire. That‘s to his credit," he continued.

Panetta warned that adding other issues to the negotiations would "undermine [the] ability to get a ceasefire now."

"What the president has to make clear to Putin is that he has a chance to accept a ceasefire now that will stop the killing," he said. "Let‘s do that and then let‘s negotiate on the longer-term issues."

Panetta's comments came shortly after Trump said he is holding out "hope" that Russia will "do the right thing" and agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Trump told reporters moments after Putin’s remarks that the Russian president's statement was "very promising" but incomplete.

"A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed," Trump said. "Now we're going to see whether or not Russia is there."

"If they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world," he added.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.