Donald Trump

Former Obama defense secretary gives Trump 'credit' for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations

Ukraine accepted a deal for a 30-day ceasefire but Russia had not given a definitive answer as of Thursday

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Former Obama Defense Secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta credited President Trump for the possibility of a clean ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Former Obama Defense Secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta credited President Donald Trump Thursday for the "possibility" of a "clean" Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine had agreed to a 30-day ceasefire put forward by the Trump administration, contingent on Russia’s response. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has not yet accepted the deal, and said in an address on Thursday, "The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it. But there are issues that we need to discuss."

Panetta gave Trump credit on "CNN News Central" for being able to negotiate a possible ceasefire deal and urged him to stand firm against Putin. 

SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO VOWS DIPLOMACY ATTEMPTS WILL CONTINUE IN EFFORT TO END RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE

Leon Panetta on CNN

Ex-Obama official Leon Panetta discussed President Donald Trump negotiating a possible ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine. (CNN screenshot)

"Look, this is a test for the president," Panetta said. "Whether he is going to stand strong for doing the right thing or whether he caves in to Putin, that‘s going to be the issue. And I hope he stands strong." 

"He‘s been able to negotiate the possibility of a clean ceasefire. That‘s to his credit," he continued.

Panetta warned that adding other issues to the negotiations would "undermine [the] ability to get a ceasefire now." 

"What the president has to make clear to Putin is that he has a chance to accept a ceasefire now that will stop the killing," he said. "Let‘s do that and then let‘s negotiate on the longer-term issues."

Donald Trump

Trump remarked that "hopefully" Russia will "do the right thing" on the ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Panetta's comments came shortly after Trump said he is holding out "hope" that Russia will "do the right thing" and agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine. 

Trump told reporters moments after Putin’s remarks that the Russian president's statement was "very promising" but incomplete.

Putin press conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave remarks on the ceasefire deal during a news conference on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

"A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed," Trump said. "Now we're going to see whether or not Russia is there."

"If they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world," he added. 

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.