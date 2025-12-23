Delaware state trooper killed in DMV shooting incident, gunman also dead with no active threat: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Delaware state trooper was killed Tuesday during a shooting at a Division of Motor Vehicles building, authorities said.

The Delaware State Police said it responded to an active shooter situation at a DMV location in Wilmington. Authorities later said that one suspect was in custody and that there was no longer an active shooter incident.

"One Delaware State Trooper has been confirmed killed during this incident," the police wrote on X. "We are continuing to assess additional injuries."

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said the shooter was also killed.

"We are closely monitoring the situation at the DMV in New Castle, and I want to be clear that there is no active threat to the public at this time," he wrote on X. "Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased."

He said state and local authorities were at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed details about what happened or the identities of the trooper and the suspect.

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., said she was briefed on the matter and offered her prayers to those involved.

"I am praying for all of those impacted, including our brave law enforcement officers. I continue to be in touch with state officials as we all gain more information," she wrote on social media.

The Justice Department told Fox Philadelphia that U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wallace has dispatched prosecutors to assist with the investigation.

All DMV locations across the state were closed Tuesday after the shooting.