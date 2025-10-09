Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

2 Pennsylvania troopers shot in latest act of violence against state police

A male suspect was shot dead after opening fire on the troopers

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Two Pennsylvania state police officers are in critical and serious condition after being shot while responding to a report of a retail theft in Franklin County, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at around 6:10 p.m. after troopers were called to a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Guilford Township.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle headed toward Interstate 81, prompting a police pursuit.

Pennsylvania State Police Officers Shot

A police vehicle is seen at the site where two Pennsylvania state police officers and a suspect were shot while officers were responding to a call, in southern Franklin County, about 85 miles northwest of Baltimore, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.  (WPMT/FOX43 via AP)

THREE FALLEN PENNSYLVANIA POLICE OFFICERS IDENTIFIED AS NEW DETAILS ABOUT 'AMBUSH' RELEASED

Police deployed spike strips and stopped the fleeing vehicle near Exit 3, where it came to rest off the roadway.

Two female suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody after complying with troopers’ commands, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A male suspect then began firing at troopers, striking two of them. Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding the male suspect, police said.

Both troopers were then flown to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, were praying for the troopers and called on others to do the same.

"Lori and I are praying for the two state troopers shot in the line of duty in Chambersburg tonight," Shapiro posted on X. 

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, during the Democratic National Convention

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, were praying for the troopers and called on others to do the same. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MULTIPLE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN PENNSYLVANIA SHOOTING AS GOVERNOR RUSHES TO YORK COUNTY SCENE 

"Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe. Please join me in praying for the injured troopers, their loved ones and every member of Pennsylvania State Police."

State police said there was no threat to the public but "the scene remains very active."

The shooting took place in southern Franklin County, which is about 85 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Pennsylvania State Police badges

The Pennsylvania State Police Museum in Hershey covers the history of the first uniformed state police department in the U.S. (Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) thanked the troopers for their bravery and asked for prayers for them and their families.

"Each day, the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work prepared to give their last full measure," the group posted on X. "We can never thank them enough for their incredible bravery."

The shootings are the latest in a string of shootings against Pennsylvania police. 

Last month, three officers were killed when they were ambushed while responding to a domestic call in York County, Pennsylvania. The suspected gunman was killed by police, officials said.

That shooting came just a few months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty during a shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
