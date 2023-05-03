Who is Deion Patterson, the man police suspect of killing 1 and injuring 4 in Atlanta hospital shooting?

Georgia law enforcement agencies are searching for Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old man who allegedly opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one person and injuring four others.

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting occurred just after noon on Wednesday, inside a medical facility on between 12th and 13th streets on West Peachtree Street.

Police were alerted to an active shooter who injured multiple people and later learned one person was killed while four others were injured.

ATLANTA ‘ACTIVE SHOOTER’ SITUATION LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED, POLICE SAY: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

A 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, while the other four victims, women between the ages of 25 and 71, were rushed to Grady Hospital.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Patterson, a 24-year-old from the Atlanta area, and later relesed his mugshot.

Patterson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in July 2018, according to the military branch’s office of public affairs, and worked his way up to an Electrician’s Mate Second Class.

FLORIDA APARTMENT COMPLEX SHOOTING LEAVES 4 DEAD, INCLUDING MOTHER AND THREE CHILDREN

In January 2023, Patterson was discharged from active duty, though the Coast Guard did not provide details on whether he was discharged honorably or dishonorably.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it was aware of the incident in Atlanta that allegedly involved Patterson.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families," the office of public affairs said. "The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation."

ATLANTA DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUSPECTS SEEN SMILING OR STONE-FACED IN ANTI-POLICE RIOT BOOKING PHOTOS

Patterson’s prior convictions include a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, failing to appear in court, and a probation violation which resulted in the revocation of his probation.

Surveillance photos provided by police show the suspect wearing a light-colored hoodie with the hood up over his head, and dark pants.

In several images, the suspect is seen wearing a mask, apart from one image captured of him in an elevator inside the building where the shooting took place, which shows his facial hair.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING: AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL ARRESTS AFTER 4-DAY MANHUNT ENDS WITH FUGITIVE'S CAPTURE

Throughout the day on Wednesday, numerous press conferences were held to provide the latest nuggets of information that could be released.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters all five victims were shot in a waiting area on the 11th floor of the medical facility where the shooting took place.

All five victims were women, the chief added, with a 39-year-old woman being killed. The other four victims were ages 25, 39, 56 and 71.

4 FATALLY SHOT IN CALIFORNIA DESERT IN LATEST US MASS KILLING

Schierbaum said he did not know what the suspect’s motive was, but when asked whether his mother was injured, the chief said she was not.

After the shooting, the suspect allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene.

He was last seen with the vehicle in Cobb County in an area referred to as The Battery, near Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court. The vehicle was found in a parking garage on Heritage Court, and it was taken into possession by the Atlanta Police Department.

Schierbaum and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens both stressed that Patterson is considered armed and dangerous, and should anyone see him, to call 911 immediately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The public also has the option of calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) where anonymous tips can be left. There is a $10,000 award being offered for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.