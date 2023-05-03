Florida apartment complex shooting leaves 4 dead, including mother and three children

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Lake Wales, Florida, Tuesday night left four victims dead, including a mother and her three children.

Lake Wales police said they responded to a medical call just before 9 p.m. at the Sunrise Park apartments complex along Dawnlight Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a mother and her three children dead with apparent gunshot wounds, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Two of the woman’s children were adults while one was a younger child, according to WTSP-TV.

Police say they are looking for suspect Al Stenson, 38, who may live at the apartment and could be connected to the case, FOX 13 reported. He may also be injured, police said.

Any relationship between Stenson and the four victims was not immediately released, though neighbors say he was the father of the children, according to FOX 13. The identities of the victims were also not provided.

The shooting remains under investigation, in its preliminary stages, and a possible motive has not yet been offered.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell of the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.