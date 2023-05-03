Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida apartment complex shooting leaves 4 dead, including mother and three children

Police suspect Florida man Al Stenson, who may live at Sunrise Park apartment complex where 4 were killed in Lake Wales

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Florida dentist arrested after allegedly beating doctor with club at golf course Video

Florida dentist arrested after allegedly beating doctor with club at golf course

Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Lake Wales, Florida, Tuesday night left four victims dead, including a mother and her three children.

Lake Wales police said they responded to a medical call just before 9 p.m. at the Sunrise Park apartments complex along Dawnlight Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a mother and her three children dead with apparent gunshot wounds, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Two of the woman’s children were adults while one was a younger child, according to WTSP-TV.

Police say they are looking for suspect Al Stenson, 38, who may live at the apartment and could be connected to the case, FOX 13 reported. He may also be injured, police said.

FLORIDA GIRL, 15, DEAD AFTER HORSE FALLS ON RIDER DURING EQUESTRIAN COMPETITION

Al Stenson

Lake Wales police are looking for Al Stenson, 38, who may live at the same Sunrise Park apartments complex where a woman and her three children were fatally shot. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Any relationship between Stenson and the four victims was not immediately released, though neighbors say he was the father of the children, according to FOX 13. The identities of the victims were also not provided.

FLORIDA 14-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED WHEN SOMEONE OPENS FIRE INTO CROWD OF JUVENILES, POLICE SAY

The shooting remains under investigation, in its preliminary stages, and a possible motive has not yet been offered.

A photo of the apartment complex

A shooting at an apartment complex in Lake Wales, Florida, Tuesday evening remains under investigation, in its preliminary stages, police said. (Google Maps)

A Lake Wales police car

Lake Wales police said a shooting Tuesday night left four victims dead, including a mother and her three children. (Lake Wales police/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell of the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.