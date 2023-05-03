Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Atlanta 'active shooter' situation leaves at least 1 dead, 3 injured, police say

Active shooter suspect remains at large in Atlanta, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A suspected gunman remains on the loose in Atlanta after an active shooter situation inside a building left at least one person dead and three others injured, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around noon inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Streets, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police said they are aware of "multiple people injured," later adding that at least three people were rushed to a hospital for treatment while a fourth was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about any of the victims or the extent of their injuries were immediately available.

Atlanta active shooter suspect

Police released several surveillance images of a suspect in an "active shooter" situation in Atlanta. Police said the suspect remains at large. (Atlanta Police Department)

No suspect was in custody. Police released photos of the suspected shooter and said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

"There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded," the department said in a tweet.

Police responded to an Atlanta active shooter situation

Police responded to an Atlanta active shooter situation, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (WAGA)

Multiple police and emergency vehicles were on the scene as the search for the suspect continued.

"Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place," police said, urging citizens who were not already in the area to stay away.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that he is close contact with police and urged those in the area to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.