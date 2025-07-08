Death toll in Texas flooding surpasses 100 as Abbott vows to find every missing person and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100

2. Left's 'shameful' attacks on Texas flood victims debunked

3. Netanyahu surprises Trump with formal Nobel Peace Prize nomination

MAJOR HEADLINES

ENEMY WITHIN – Iranian sleeper cells may be hiding 'in plain sight' waiting to target rural U.S. areas. Continue reading …

PRISON PIPELINE – OJ Simpson lawyer delivers grim forecast for Diddy's fate behind bars. Continue reading …

FEDS UNDER FIRE – LA mayor demands end to Trump's sweep as tensions boil over. Continue reading …

GLOBAL NOD – Netanyahu surprises Trump with formal Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Continue reading …

‘TIPPING’ POINT – How does Trump's ‘big, beautiful bill’ benefit middle-class taxpayers? Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'JOB TO DO' – Reporter makes stunning admission while reflecting on Trump's Butler rally in new book. Continue reading …

ENDURING ALLIANCE – Trump and Netanyahu celebrate 'historic victory' against Iran, eye future Middle East peace. Continue reading …

BELOW THE BAR – Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s SAT score revealed in new report. Continue reading …

LIST-LESS – Bondi under siege after Justice Department reveals no Epstein client list. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BACKLASH – NY Times grapples with liberal outrage over its Mamdani college application report. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM POLITICS – Teacher of the Year recipient declares profession is 'deeply political' at union assembly. Continue reading …

DEMOCRACY OR BUST – New book exposes Harris' profane plea to governors after Biden debate disaster. Continue reading …

DON'T ‘PRETEND’ – 'Hulk' actor fumes at Joe Rogan for being surprised by ICE raids. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Why the angst about AI? Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Musk throws his own party because he’s mad at President Trump. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HIDDEN THREAT – Never smoked? You could still be at risk of developing lung cancer. Continue reading …

COURTING CONTROVERSY – Rock legend could face jail time after backing terrorist group in fiery video. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on patriotic provisions and beer breakthroughs. Take the quiz here …

UNDER THE SEA – Divers discover 2,000-year-old shipwreck loaded with pristine ancient ceramics. Continue reading …

BITE OF LAUGHTER – Woman pranks man when she goes in for a kiss but chooses the pastry instead. See video …

WATCH

KELLYANNE CONWAY – The Left's playbook is to blame Trump. See video …

TOM HOMAN – I was hoping I'd be wrong about the ramped up rhetoric against ICE. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.