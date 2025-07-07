Mark Ruffalo slams Joe Rogan as 'a little late' after podcast host calls Trump ICE raids 'insane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Mark Ruffalo knocked Joe Rogan for being "late" to criticize President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies in a social media post Sunday.

The "Avengers" star called out the popular podcast host after Rogan described ICE raids on workplaces as "insane" during a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"Dear Joe Rogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like Project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point," Ruffalo wrote on Instagram Threads.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 election and interviewed him during the campaign, criticized the president's immigration raids at construction sites and other workplaces, during a conversation with Replit CEO Amjad Masad.

"We were told there would be no — well, there’s two things that are insane," Rogan said on the July 2 episode. "One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?"

Rogan did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment on Ruffalo's remarks.

Trump announced last week that his administration was "working on" exemptions for laborers in the farming and hotel industries in response to concerns raised by farmers and hospital operators about losing valuable members of their workforce in the sweeping immigration raids.

Trump said workers who have spent years in the U.S. labor force, particularly in the agriculture and hospitality industries, may be eligible for a new type of work permit that would allow them to remain in the country legally, pay taxes and continue working but without receiving citizenship.

"We’re going to take care of our farmers and hotel workers, but we're working on it right now. And Ron [DeSantis is] going to be involved," Trump said last Tuesday during a tour of a new immigration detention camp in Florida’s Everglades that is surrounded by alligators, "Alligator Alcatraz."

"They can be here legally. They can pay taxes and everything. They're not getting citizenship, but they get other things. And the farmers need them to do the work," Trump said. "Without those people, you're not going to be able to run your farm."

Ruffalo, an outspoken progressive activist born in the U.S., rallied against the administration's immigration policies at a "No Kings" protest in New York City on June 14, where he wore a hat with the word "immigrant" emblazoned on it and made various statements about the value of immigrants to America.

The actor claimed that Trump and conservatives are scapegoating migrants for the problems created by America’s majority population and billionaires.

"Well, we’re seeing what’s happening. First of all, we’re understanding that the immigrants aren’t the criminals. If you look at the statistics, most of the crimes committed in this country are by White people — non-immigrants," he told activist group New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) at the rally.

He also called on people to come together to "take our country back" from billionaires.

