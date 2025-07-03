Divers discover 2,000-year-old shipwreck loaded with pristine ancient ceramics: 'Extremely valuable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 2,000-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Turkey has yielded hundreds of well-preserved ceramics — offering a fascinating glimpse into ancient maritime trade.

The shipwreck site, dubbed the Ceramic Wreck, dates back to the Late Hellenistic and Early Roman periods of the country's history. The site dates back between the second century B.C. and the first century A.D.

The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the discovery in a press release on June 28.

The wreck is located some 150 feet below the surface of the Mediterranean Sea, near the coast of Turkey's Antalya Province.

Underwater archaeologists uncovered hundreds of ancient ceramics at the site, ranging from plates to bowls.

Pictures from the site show excavators marveling at the earthenware.

Though chipped, many of the plates and bowls still retained much of their original appearance, experts said.

In a unique twist, the dive featured the Turkish cultural minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who joined archaeologists to examine the "groundbreaking discovery."

"This extraordinary discovery, with its unparalleled preservation, came to light through a special dive conducted by Minister Ersoy," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement translated from Turkish to English.

"This is an extremely valuable discovery not only for our country, but also for the world cultural heritage."

"Minister Ersoy shared with the public his comprehensive evaluations [of] the excavation site, discussing both the current state of underwater archaeology and the scientific and touristic impacts of this discovery."

How did the artifacts survive the centuries?

Officials said it was thanks to the ancient people who carefully packed them.

"We discovered hundreds of plates, trays and bowls, coated with raw clay and nested together to protect them during transport," Ersoy said.

He added, "As a result, the designs of the ceramics have reached us almost intact. This is an extremely valuable discovery not only for our country, but also for the world cultural heritage."

The plates and bowls also maintained their original deep red colors, making the discovery particularly special.

"The plates and bowls have reached us with their original colors and surface features exceptionally preserved," Ersoy said.

"These provide valuable data in terms of production and packaging techniques."

The minister also noted there are at least 400 shipwrecks along the section of Turkey's coast from Patara to Mersin.

"Our professors are working intensively and diligently in these areas," the official said. "These discoveries offer great opportunities not only scientifically but also in terms of tourism."

This recent discovery adds to a growing number of shipwreck finds across the world.

In June, French officials announced the discovery of a 16th-century shipwreck sitting at a record depth.

Also in June, Australian researchers identified the precise spot where Captain James Cook's legendary ship sank in Newport, Rhode Island.