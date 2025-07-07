Kamala Harris had profane message for governors uneasy about supporting Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had a profane message for anxious Democratic governors uneasy about publicly supporting Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential campaign following his disastrous debate against current President Donald Trump, a new book reveals.

"This is about saving our f–king democracy," Harris reportedly told the governors at a July 3, 2024, gathering at the White House after numerous officials expressed reservations about supporting Biden over concerns about his cognitive state.

The comment is revealed in the upcoming book 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, according to the New York Post.

Biden’s campaign was in freefall after the then-81-year-old president appeared tired and disoriented at the June 2024 presidential debate, his only debate against Trump.

"I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, and I don’t think he knows what he said either," Trump remarked at one point.

The June debate was held much earlier than presidential debates were traditionally held. According to the book, Biden’s aides persuaded him to hold the early debate, claiming doing so would allow him to act from a position of strength.

"By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible, before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics and family vacations taking precedence… In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump’s weakness and chaos," a campaign memo, published by Politico, reportedly said.

Biden’s performance created worries in the Democratic establishment that he would lose the election, and the 45th president began facing calls to drop out of the race. On July 10, 2024, the New York Times published an op-ed by the actor George Clooney urging Biden to exit the race. More Democratic politicians began to follow suit until Biden ultimately dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024. Harris succeeded him in the race, mounting a truncated roughly three-month-long campaign that ultimately failed.

Harris’ comments to the governors, made before Biden dropped out, were part of an effort to salvage his flailing candidacy. Following the meeting, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appeared in the White House driveway to voice their support for the president. Numerous high-profile Democratic governors, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. Gavin Pritzker Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – all of whom were touted as possible replacements for Biden – did not appear to vouch for Biden in public. Walz was later tapped to be Harris’ running mate when she stepped into the race.

Hochul claimed that all of the governors "pledged our support" for Biden, however, according to the book that claim wasn’t true and rankled the governors in attendance.

"Many of the governors were deeply skeptical that Biden could continue his campaign, and they were furious with Hochul for suggesting otherwise," the book claimed.