Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

Federal agents conduct immigration raid in Los Angeles despite fierce opposition from Democrat mayor

Border Patrol officers on horseback target LA neighborhood as protesters reportedly slash tires on federal vehicles

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Tom Homan condemns attacks on ICE: 'The rhetoric has to stop' Video

Tom Homan condemns attacks on ICE: 'The rhetoric has to stop'

Fox News' Jonathan Hunt provides updates on the attack on a police officer in Alvarado, Texas, and the attack on an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. Border czar Tom Homan discusses the Trump administration's investment in immigration enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents, accompanied by members of the National Guard, were conducting an immigration raid in Los Angeles on Monday, according to images on social media.

The operation targeted an area near MacArthur Park, an area with a large immigrant population, in the city's Westlake neighborhood, which is heavily Hispanic and has a heavy MS-13 influence. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents were seen on horseback in the park.

LA-AREA MAYORS PLEAD WITH TRUMP ADMIN TO STOP ICE IMMIGRATION ARRESTS

Federal agents in a Los Angeles park

Federal agents ride on horseback at MacArthur Park, on Monday in Los Angeles. Their uniforms read "Police U.S. Border Patrol," and "HSI," which stands for Homeland Security Investigations.  (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

Mayor Karen Bass, who has been a vocal opponent of immigration raids in the city, appeared at the scene and demanded to speak with ICE leadership. 

"They need to leave, and they need to leave right now. They need to leave because this is unacceptable!" Bass said at the scene. 

Protesters began showing up in the area, with reports of a tire on a federal vehicle being slashed and objects thrown at vehicles.

LA Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stands in front of a U.S. Border Patrol federal agent at MacArthur Park on Monday in Los Angeles.  (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

Bass has called for the Trump administration to end immigration enforcement in her city, calling the operations "inhumane."

"What is happening in Los Angeles is not normal. It is not normal to send in the National Guard without a request from the governor," she wrote Sunday on X. "It is not normal to conduct indiscriminate raids on our immigrant population. Let LA return to normal. Get the National Guard out."

ANTI-ICE RIOTS REVEAL THE LEFT HAS LEARNED NOTHING. IT'S JUST HANDED TRUMP A GIFT

Federal agents in Los Angeles

Federal agents stage at MacArthur Park on Monday in Los Angeles.  (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bass' office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A senior DHS official told Fox News Digital: "We don't comment on ongoing enforcement operations."

Opponents of the raids have accused federal agents of using heavy tactics to take illegal immigrants into custody. 

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

The operations, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among opponents, resulting in various large-scale demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

A protester in Los Angeles

A person holds a sign in front of federal agents at MacArthur Park on Monday in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, protesters rioted and clashed with authorities for several days amid outrage over immigration raids in the region. President Donald Trump federalized the National Guard and ordered the deployment of Marines to the city, leading to heavy criticism from local and state officials, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.