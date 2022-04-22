Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

DC police respond to reports of shots fired; 2 shooting victims

DC authorities have not said if a suspect was in custody

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two people were shot Friday in Washington D.C., prompting a heavy police response, authorities said. 

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Social media users reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area.  

Authorities have not disclosed any information on the victims or what led to the shooting. The MPD issued a shelter in place order in response to the threat and said road closures in the area should be expected. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it is also responding to the shooting to assist local authorities. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money