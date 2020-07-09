Davon McNeal shooting: Man charged with murdering 11-year-old DC boy on July 4

D.C. police have made one arrest and have issued warrants for the arrests of others in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old boy at a community cookout on July 4.

During a Thursday evening press conference, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed 18-year-old Daryle Bond has been arrested and charged in connection with Davon McNeal's murder.

Police say they are also searching for 22-year-old Christian Wingfield, 19-year-old Carlo General, and 25-year-old Marcel Lamont Gordon who may be linked to the boy's slaying. Newsham says all three outstanding suspects have gun-related criminal records.

Detectives are working on an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect at this time. Newsham says it may come within the next few days.

The family says McNeal was getting a cellphone charger while attending the cookout in Southeast.

The boy’s mother – a violence interrupter – told FOX 5 that he’d been caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute.

