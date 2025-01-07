Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Crime

Daniel Penny demands dismissal of civil lawsuit from Jordan Neely's father

Andre Zachery sued Penny in December over his son's chokehold death

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Daniel Penny attorney: Anxiety from indictment is 'life altering' Video

Daniel Penny attorney: Anxiety from indictment is 'life altering'

Daniel Penny attorney Tom Kenniff discusses the impact the trial has on Americans on 'The Story.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Daniel Penny's legal team wants a civil judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Jordan Neely's father – and make him cover the legal costs – after Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for a chokehold that put an end to a violent outburst of death threats on a Manhattan subway car.

Andre Zachery sued Penny in December, alleging that Penny negligently assaulted, battered and seriously injured Neely, causing his death.

"All injuries or damages sustained by Plaintiff as alleged in the Verified Complaint, if any, were caused in whole or in part by the culpable conduct, negligence, carelessness, and lack of care on the part of Plaintiff, and any recovery against this Defendant must be diminished in proportion to Plaintiff’s relative wrongdoing, fault, misfeasance, malfeasance, failure to exercise due care and/or other culpable conduct," Penny's attorneys countered in an answer to the lawsuit filed on Monday.

DANIEL PENNY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

Daniel penny buttons his suit jacket as he walks up to court, flanked my his legal team and supporters

Daniel Penny and his attorneys Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff arrive at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Jurors later acquitted him of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

Zachery's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The filing comes a month after Penny's acquittal in a high-profile and controversial manslaughter trial. Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the top charge of manslaughter to avoid a hung jury, and jurors ultimately found Penny not guilty of the lesser charge.

Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student, was charged for the subway chokehold death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2. It happened on May 1, 2023.

JORDAN NEELY'S DAD FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST DANIEL PENNY

Jordan Neely's dad, Andre Zachary in court for the Daniel Penny trial

Jordan Neeley’s father, Andre Zachery  arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday, December 5, 2024. Zachary's son, Jordan Neely died in 2023 after being put in a chokehold by Daniel Penny on a NYC subway.  (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Neely had a lengthy criminal record, an active arrest warrant, a history of psychosis and was high. He also had the sickle cell trait genetic disorder.

Subway crime has plagued the city in recent years, and there was an atmosphere of fear among riders.

Just three days earlier, a straphanger had been stabbed with an ice pick on a J train, according to reports from the time. It was about a month after a PBS reporter got sucker punched on a No. 4 train. There was a shove a week before that, and the victim hit the side of a moving R train and survived.

Read Daniel Penny's verified answer to the civil complaint from Jordan Neely's father

In that climate of fear, witnesses said they were terrified by Neely, who shouted death threats at them.

But legal experts have predicted Neely's family may fare better in civil court, where there is a lower standard of guilt.

Daniel Penny J.D. Vance Donald Trump

Daniel Penny was invited to join Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at the Army-Navy college football game after his acquittal. ( X/@DanScavino)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors have to convince jurors of criminal charges beyond "reasonable doubt." In a civil case, the plaintiff's attorneys must prove their case based on a "preponderance of evidence," more likely true than not.

Related Topics