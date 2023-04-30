Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York man allegedly stabbed victim with ice pick in 'unprovoked' attack, police say

The suspect is described as a black male around 35-years-old

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A New York subway rider was stabbed in the stomach with an ice pick in what police are calling an "unprovoked attack."

The victim, a 38-year-old man, and his friend, a 43-year-old man, were waiting on the northbound J train platform at the Crescent Street train station in Cypress Hills at around 4:15 a.m. on April 19 when the attack occurred, according to the New York City Police Department.

The suspect approached the two men and stabbed the victim in the stomach with an ice pick.

Subway attacker

A New York man stabbed a subway rider in the stomach with an ice pick. (NYPD)

Police said the suspect then followed the men before hopping on a northbound J train, according to Fox 5 NY.

The victim was transported to Interfaith Medical Center in stable condition. The other man was left unharmed.

Police released a surveillance photograph of the suspect and asked the public to tip them with any information.

NYPD car

The victim was transported to Interfaith Medical Center in stable condition. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The suspect is described as a black male around 35-years-old who is around six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen in the surveillance photograph wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He was also carrying a white knapsack.