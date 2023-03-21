Gun-toting Florida dad rushes to daughter's apartment, turns tables on her abusive ex

A Florida dad shot his daughter's abusive ex-boyfriend dead after the man allegedly assaulted her in her apartment – then came back for more, according to police.

Gainesville police officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Polos Apartments complex on Saturday and determined the unidentified ex-boyfriend had been inside the woman’s apartment and "physically assaulted her," a police statement said. The woman's father also came to the apartment in the aftermath, cops said.

About 30 minutes after police took a report for the alleged domestic dispute, the ex came back and "made entry," according to police.

However, this time, her father shot the suspect once in the chest with a handgun, according to police.

The suspect fled and responding officers found him near mortally wounded near his car. He was ultimately declared dead by EMS despite CPR efforts, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Residents of the apartment complex expressed shock over the shooting to local media.

"Everyone I speak to here is so nice," one resident identified only as Cona told WCJB. "I come and I work out here everyday and everyone I interact with is so genuine and kind so it was one of those things where it’s definitely out of the blue."

Resident Dalton Graham said the area is generally safe, noting the complex is located near The University of Florida’s campus.

"I thought that you had the wrong Polos or something," Graham told the outlet. "I have nothing but good things to say about the university and the city in general, and especially the Polos Apartments. Never really had anything like this so it was pretty shocking."