Cuomo's relatives, cronies got coronavirus testing priority: report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker directed health officials to prioritize the governor's own family and administration for testing in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

Family members who reportedly received preferential testing included Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as well as his mother and at least one of his sisters, the Albany Times-Union reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Some family members reportedly received multiple tests. Chris Cuomo was reportedly tested at his home outside New York City. One source told the Times-Union that tests administered to Cuomo’s family members or associates were referred to as "critical samples" and processed ahead of others.

Others who received tests in the early days of the pandemic included Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and his wife; and Patrick Foye, head of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and his wife. Some unnamed media members and state legislators also were tested, according to the report.

Cuomo administration officials denied anyone received preferential treatment. Richard Azzopardi, a top adviser to Cuomo, said the allegations were "insincere efforts to rewrite the past."



'Hannity' exclusive: Migrants recount harrowing journey to US, press on because 'Biden wants us here'

Members of a caravan of Honduran illegal immigrants and asylum seekers making their way to the U.S. shared their stories exclusively Wednesday with investigative journalist and Fox News contributor Sara Carter on "Hannity."



"This is really a difficult journey for all of them," Carter told host Sean Hannity. "A lot of them are here because of, they say, hurricanes, the economics in Honduras, how difficult it was."

Carter added that many of the children in the caravan were in dire medical straits. One child had a fever and hadn't eaten for at least 24 hours, while a number of others were visibly suffering from heatstroke. Many of the migrants traveled north through Mexico by jumping on a cross-country freight train nicknamed "The Beast."

"They jump on the train. It is very, very dangerous. They try to get here as quickly as possible to the border to make the crossing," Carter explained. "It is a really, really difficult journey. This is a process that goes on and on and on every single day, every single hour."



Boulder shooting suspect was a ‘loner’ who lived in basement, relative says

Accused Boulder, Colorado, supermarket gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was a "loner" who lived in his family’s basement and never had a girlfriend, according to a relative.

Usame Almusa, Alissa’s brother-in-law, told the Sun that the suspect lived in the basement of his family’s Arvada, Colorado, home and never seemed to have many friends.

"Every time I visited with my wife’s family he would always sit away from everyone else, not saying anything to anyone," Almusa, who is married to Alissa’s sister, Aicha, told the outlet. "It was strange."

"He was a loner, just sitting to the side, not with us," he said. "He works with his family, his brothers, at their restaurant. There was never a girlfriend and not many friends."

Alissa lived in the seven-bedroom, six-bath home and worked at a family business called The Sultan Grill — which has been closed since the shootings.



- Biden's first news conference slated for Thursday, his 65th day in office

- Cruz swats away reporter's request for him to wear a mask: 'You’re welcome to step away, if you’d like'

- Colorado baker who won Supreme Court battle calls gender transition cake case 'a trap'

- Ohio man, 20, accused of raping teen, living under her bed for 3 weeks

- Dana Carvey debuts spot-on Biden impression on 'The Late Show'

- Toilet paper could face a new shortage

- GameStop board on the verge of mass departures: report

- Playboy brand hits revenue record in first earnings report since public market return

- Fidelity plans to launch Bitcoin ETF

Laura Ingraham discussed the left’s agenda regarding surveillance and silence on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday night.



"Since 9/11, we’ve blown trillions of dollars and destroyed many of our freedoms trying to build what is essentially a super-security state," Ingraham said. "Well, it’s now getting really obvious that what many Americans thought would be a super fortress to protect us from danger has just become a very expensive prison for us."



