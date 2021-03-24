Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ted Cruz
Published

Cruz swats away reporter's request for him to wear a mask: 'You’re welcome to step away if you’d like'

Senator notes he and his colleagues have all received COVID vaccine

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Ted Cruz: Border crisis 'direct result' of Biden's political decisionsVideo

Ted Cruz: Border crisis 'direct result' of Biden's political decisions

Republican senator discusses his upcoming trip to the southern border on 'The Story'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., was quick to dismiss a reporter's request that he wear a mask during a Senate presser on Wednesday. 

Cruz stepped up to the microphones, but was stopped before he could speak by the unidentified reporter asking, "Would you mind putting on a mask for us?"

"Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask," Cruz responded. "All of us have been immunized, so..."

"It’d make us feel better," the reporter is heard replying. 

MSNBC'S ANDREA MITCHELL BOTCHES ATTEMPT TO FACT-CHECK SEN. TED CRUZ ON SHAKESPEARE QUOTE

"You’re welcome to step away if you’d like," Cruz said before chuckling. "The whole point of the vaccine -- CDC guidance is what we're following."

Conservatives praised Cruz and mocked the reporter on social media. 

"Like a boss," radio host Derek Hunter reacted

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"'It would make us feel better' = muh feelings matter more than science," Spectator USA editor Amber Athey tweeted.

"This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician," The Daily Wire's Cabot Phillips said

Cruz himself later tweeted, "Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense"

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.