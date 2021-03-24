Cruz swats away reporter's request for him to wear a mask: 'You’re welcome to step away if you’d like'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., was quick to dismiss a reporter's request that he wear a mask during a Senate presser on Wednesday.

Cruz stepped up to the microphones, but was stopped before he could speak by the unidentified reporter asking, "Would you mind putting on a mask for us?"

"Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask," Cruz responded. "All of us have been immunized, so..."

"It’d make us feel better," the reporter is heard replying.

"You’re welcome to step away if you’d like," Cruz said before chuckling. "The whole point of the vaccine -- CDC guidance is what we're following."

Conservatives praised Cruz and mocked the reporter on social media.

"Like a boss," radio host Derek Hunter reacted.

"'It would make us feel better' = muh feelings matter more than science," Spectator USA editor Amber Athey tweeted.

"This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician," The Daily Wire's Cabot Phillips said.

Cruz himself later tweeted, "Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense"