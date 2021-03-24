Cuomo directed NY health officials to prioritize COVID-19 testing for his relatives: Report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker directed health officials to prioritize the governor's own family and figures with ties to his administration in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the Albany Times-Union reported Wednesday.

Cuomo's brother, mother and one of his sisters were among those who allegedly received priority tests in March 2020, the newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The bombshell report emerged as Cuomo faces calls to resign after eight women, including current and former aides, accused him of sexual harassment or misconduct. The New York State Attorney General’s Office and the State Assembly are investigating the claims.

Separately, federal authorities opened a probe into members of the Cuomo administration over their handling of New York’s COVID-19 nursing home crisis. The governor’s office has denied claims that it significantly underreported or covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths that occurred at nursing home facilities.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.