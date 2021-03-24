Ohio man, 20, accused of raping teen, living under her bed for 3 weeks

A 20-year-old Ohio man is accused of raping a teen girl and taking nude images of her while reportedly living under her bed for three weeks.

Jaret Wright, of Barberton, was indicted last week on three counts of rape and one count of producing child pornography, according to jail records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright, who met the girl on Instagram, would hold the teen down and force her to have sex, the Akron Beacon Journal reported, citing court documents. Authorities did not disclose the girl’s exact age, saying she was between 13 and 18 years old.

The teen’s mother was unaware Wright was living in the home, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said. The mother eventually discovered Wright living under her daughter’s bed after three weeks.

Prosecutors said the teen knew Wright was staying under her bed.

It was unclear if the teen had invited Wright to stay in the home or if he was in and out of the home during the weeks authorities say he lived under the bed.

Wright was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.