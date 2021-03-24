Boulder officer Eric Talley remembered during heart wrenching police procession

Dozens of Boulder Police vehicles lined up for a procession Wednesday afternoon to honor fallen officer Eric Talley as his body was transferred to a funeral home.

Police, fire, other first responders and civilian vehicles gathered along Foothills Parkway as Talley was taken from the Boulder County Coroner's Office to a funeral home in Aurora. A giant American flag was visible atop a fire crane as cars passed under.

Officers standing along the route saluted the passing vehicles and the herse transporting Talley's body. Some pedestrians held blue lives matter flags as they paid their respects.

Talley, 51, a father of seven, died Monday when a gunman killed him and nine others in a deadly rampage at the King Soopers grocery store. He was the first police officer to respond to the scene.

He joined the department in 2010 at age 40 after giving up a lucrative job in information technology. A DUI-related death of a close friend prompted him to go into law enforcement.

"At age 40, he decided he wanted to serve his community," Homer "Shay" Talley, 74, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "He left his desk job. He just wanted to serve, and that’s what he did. He just enjoyed the police family."