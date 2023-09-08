Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Convicted murderer's death in Indiana prison being investigated as homicide

Victor Glenn found dead early Friday morning

Associated Press
Published
The death of a 44-year-old convicted murderer at the Indiana State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Victor Glenn’s body was discovered at about 4:30 a.m. Friday, state police said.

Fort Wayne, Bloomington, South Bend crime

The death of a convicted murderer at the Indiana State Prison is being investigated as a homicide.

Glenn, of Indianapolis, was serving a 2008 sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15, 2066, online prison records show.

No further details about his death were released.

Glenn was convicted of fatally shooting Denika Radcliff and Jason Myers, both 28, during a drug-related dispute on the east side of Indianapolis in February 2007.