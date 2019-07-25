Convicted kidnapper of Jayme Closs, killer of her parents, moved to New Mexico prison: report

Jake Patterson, the 22-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison in May for killing a Wisconsin couple and holding their 13-year-old daughter captive for nearly three months, has been moved to a prison in New Mexico, according to reports.

The girl, Jayme Closs, finally escaped from Patterson’s cabin in Douglas County, Wis., on Jan. 10, nearly 90 days after Patterson had fatally shot her parents, James and Denise Closs, in their home 60 miles away in Barron, Wis.

After killing her parents, Patterson had tied up Jayme with tape and thrown her into the trunk of his car before making the drive to the cabin. It was there that he kept Jayme under a bed for weeks before she managed to break free while he was away from the cabin.

Patterson was recently moved to an unspecified prison in New Mexico after Wisconsin corrections officials raised “safety concerns based on the publicity this case has received,” an inmate classification report from New Mexico said, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The prisoner had been held in the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis., the report said.

Wisconsin corrections officials would not confirm the move to New Mexico, but Patterson’s name no longer appears on a publicly accessible database of Wisconsin prisoner information, nor in the state’s online sex offender registry, the newspaper reported.

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said it was outrageous that the state would not confirm Patterson’s whereabouts, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.