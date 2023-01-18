Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Connecticut mother sentenced to 40 years for killing 8-year-old son in 2016

CT woman suffocated son to death then set house on fire

Associated Press
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire.

Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah, in their Meriden home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.

A woman has been sentenced 40 years for suffocating her 8-year-old son then setting their house on fire in 2016. The woman was found guilty on charges, including homicide and arson. 

A woman has been sentenced 40 years for suffocating her 8-year-old son then setting their house on fire in 2016. The woman was found guilty on charges, including homicide and arson.  (Fox News)

Ziolkowski was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina. She was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in state prison for murder and 10 years for arson, to be served concurrently. A Superior Court jury in New Haven found her guilty on both charges on Nov. 8, 2022.

"Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time," New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. said in a statement. "Though nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice."