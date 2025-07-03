Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Congressional intern gunned down in DC street shooting wasn't intended target: police

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was interning for U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., when he was shot and killed in Washington, DC

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A University of Massachusetts-Amherst student who was a Congressional student intern was killed in a triple shooting in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, a rising senior who was majoring in finance with a minor in political science, died at the hospital after being one of three people shot in northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was a Granby, Massachusetts, resident who started interning for U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., in June, according to police.

Third District officers responded to gunshots on 7th Street and discovered Tarpinian-Jachym unconscious with gunshot wounds. An adult female and a 16-year-old male were also found shot at the location, but were conscious.

HOUSE STAFFER VICTIM OF ARMED CARJACKING IN POPULAR WASHINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

Police believe Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target when multiple suspects opened fire. (Mass GOP/X)

Police said multiple suspects began firing shots at a group after exiting a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest. The suspect's vehicle was recovered and detectives said in a statement that they believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

"The university has learned of a student’s death in Washington, D.C. and is in communication with the student’s family. We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support," UMass Amherst told FOX 5 DC.

the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus

Student dormitory on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus.  (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Estes and his wife, Susan, released a statement expressing their deepest condolences and prayers to Tarpinian-Jachym's family.

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

State Committeeman Chris Ryan also released a statement on behalf of the Massachusetts Republican Party, saying "The loss of DC Congressional student intern and Granby resident Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is a loss for Massachusetts and our nation. His family is now without its son, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst will be missing a promising young graduate from its Class of 2026."

DRUGGED SUSPECT IN 'ALTERED MENTAL STATE' STABS SIX, ALONG WITH HIMSELF, DURING DC RAMPAGE: POLICE

He went on to say that "The Massachusetts Republican Party extends its deepest sorrows to his family and the office of Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS), all of whom are mourning the passing of this bright and talented young man."

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Fund for American Studies also expressed sympathies for Tarpinian-Jachym, who was once part of a group of students completing a Washington Fellowship.

"The Fund for American Studies is heartbroken at the tragic and untimely death of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. Eric was one of a select group of students who participated in the Washington Fellowship held January to April 2025," the group said. "He was a hardworking intern, a dedicated student and was well thought of by his peers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Metropolitan police ask anyone with knowledge of the incident to call them at 202-727-9099 or text TIP LINE to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.