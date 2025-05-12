House staffer victim of armed carjacking in popular Washington neighborhood

A senior staffer for California Rep. Sara Jacobs' office was the victim of an armed carjacking in a popular Washington, D.C., neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Metro Police announced on Sunday two arrests in the armed carjacking that occurred on Friday afternoon in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Washington's Navy Yard neighborhood.

In addition to the victim's personal items, the senior staffer's government-issued iPhone, MacBook, ID and Capitol parking pass were identified as missing in the police report obtained by Fox News Digital. Jacobs' office did not provide comment but confirmed the devices were immediately wiped.

On Friday, around 12:08 p.m., the suspects approached the victim as they exited their car, demanding the victim's car keys, according to Metro Police. When the staffer refused, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and obtained the keys before the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Officers recovered the victim's car and a firearm on Saturday, and then arrested two suspects. According to police, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Washington was charged with armed carjacking, and a 14-year-old juvenile male of Maryland was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

As of Sunday, police are still searching for two outstanding suspects whose photos were captured during the incident by surveillance cameras.

Navy Yard is a popular Washington neighborhood located south of the U.S. Capitol and home to the Washington Nationals baseball stadium. While the neighborhood has transformed over the past decade into an urban hub for congressional staffers and young professionals, it has also been the subject of criticism for its crime.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he was walking to the Navy Yard Metro Station for a transit safety event last month when he learned a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) police officer had just been stabbed in the face.

The WMATA confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and said the suspect stabbed the officer "with a sharp metal object" after they did not pay their fare at the station.

President Donald Trump vowed to clean up Washington while speaking at his "Make America Great Again" rallies on the 2024 campaign trail. Since returning to office this January, Trump has committed to creating a "crime-free capital."

"We're cleaning up our city. We're cleaning up this great capital," the president said. "And we're not going to have crime, and we're not going to stand for crime," Trump said at the Department of Justice earlier this year.

The Jacobs staffer did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

