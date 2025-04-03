Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Drugged suspect in 'altered mental state' stabs six, along with himself, during DC rampage: police

D.C. suspect was in 'an altered mental state' while stabbing others, himself

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least six victims were left injured in the nation's capital on Thursday after an intoxicated suspect began randomly stabbing people on the street, including himself.

The incident was reported at around 3:22 p.m. in Washington D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found "numerous people suffering from stab wounds."

Pamela Smith, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters at a press conference that the suspect was "in an altered mental state from an unknown substance."

"While walking down the street, the individual began stabbing himself, and then he stabbed a female acquaintance who was also with him," Smith described.

OHIO GRANDMOTHER MAULED TO DEATH BY PIT BULLS WHILE ‘PEACEFULLY GARDENING’: LAWSUIT

Yellow tape at scene

The D.C. stabbing incident took place in the Trinidad neighborhood in the northeast quadrant. (FOX 5 DC)

"Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals as a result of a senseless assault."

All the victims are in stable condition as of Thursday evening. Two of them included good Samaritans who tried saving others from the attacker.

"I will say this, even though we're grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene, because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault," Smith noted.

Smith also noted that the suspect "attempted to assault" a grandmother and two granddaughters, but did not disclose if they were injured.

TRANS STUDENT ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST WITH A BIKE LOCK IN VIDEO: 'WANTED TO KILL ME'

Police officers at scene

All of the six victims are in stable condition. (FOX 5 DC)

"The grandmother and her granddaughters were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business, doing whatever they were doing," Smith said.

Washington, D.C. has been plagued with crime in the past. In January, a man was sent to the hospital after protecting his 21-year-old girlfriend in a near-fatal carjacking in Northwest D.C.

In Oct. 2023, three girls in D.C. were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Northwest D.C. The victim, Reggie Brown, was beaten to death.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional information.

Emergency vehicles at scene

Authorities are investigating the crime. (FOX 5 DC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating the incident. No additional information is known at this time.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.