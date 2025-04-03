Drugged suspect in 'altered mental state' stabs six, along with himself, during DC rampage: police

At least six victims were left injured in the nation's capital on Thursday after an intoxicated suspect began randomly stabbing people on the street, including himself.

The incident was reported at around 3:22 p.m. in Washington D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found "numerous people suffering from stab wounds."

Pamela Smith, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters at a press conference that the suspect was "in an altered mental state from an unknown substance."

"While walking down the street, the individual began stabbing himself, and then he stabbed a female acquaintance who was also with him," Smith described.

"Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals as a result of a senseless assault."

All the victims are in stable condition as of Thursday evening. Two of them included good Samaritans who tried saving others from the attacker.

"I will say this, even though we're grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene, because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault," Smith noted.

Smith also noted that the suspect "attempted to assault" a grandmother and two granddaughters, but did not disclose if they were injured.

"The grandmother and her granddaughters were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business, doing whatever they were doing," Smith said.

Washington, D.C. has been plagued with crime in the past. In January, a man was sent to the hospital after protecting his 21-year-old girlfriend in a near-fatal carjacking in Northwest D.C.

In Oct. 2023, three girls in D.C. were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Northwest D.C. The victim, Reggie Brown, was beaten to death.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional information.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No additional information is known at this time.