Colorado woman's attempt to steal truck thwarted by her inability to drive stick shift: police

Police said Amber Davis was released from jail the day before for trying to steal a different car

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Colorado woman's attempt to swipe a truck was thwarted after she was left stumped behind the wheel of the stick shift vehicle, police said. 

"Stick Shift FTW [for the win]," the Boulder Police Department said in a press release. "Not a standard recommendation for car theft prevention, but this past Friday a stick shift kept a thief from getting far in a stolen car."

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that 26-year-old Amber Davis was caught after her inability to drive the vehicle properly caused her to crash into a fire hydrant.

Law enforcement said that they responded to reports of the crash on Friday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. and quickly identified Davis as the suspect.

Stick shift truck

The Boulder Police Department said that 26-year-old Amber Davis was arrested after she attempted to steal a stick shift vehicle. (Boulder Police Department)

Authorities said that the 26-year-old had just been released from jail the day before after she was caught stealing a different car.

Police said that while she was walking, she spotted the truck, saw the keys, got inside and drove off.

Police said that her plan was foiled since she did not know how to drive the truck’s manual transmission.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, and the truck was quickly returned to its rightful owner," the department said.

Boulder police vehicle

The Boulder Police Department said that Amber Davis was charged with felony second degree motor vehicle theft/enhanced circumstance, careless driving, driving without a valid license and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle or other property. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Davis was charged with felony second degree motor vehicle theft/enhanced circumstance, careless driving, driving without a valid license and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle or other property.

