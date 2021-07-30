Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado police officer resigns after being charged with assault for allegedly pistol-whipping, choking man

Aurora's police chief called the arrest 'very despicable'

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Colorado police officer resigned Thursday after being charged with multiple felonies earlier in the week, including allegedly holding a gun to a man's head and choking him during an arrest, the Aurora Police Department announced. 

John Haubert, 39, is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony menacing for his actions during the arrest of 29-year-old Kyle Vinson on July 23, which Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson called "very despicable."

"Even though Mr. Haubert has resigned, the Internal Affairs investigation (IA) into his alleged misconduct and the investigation into the force used on Mr. Vinson will continue," a public information officer for Aurora police said in a statement Thursday. 

Officer Francine Martinez is also facing two charges for allegedly failing to intervene in the assault and is on paid administrative leave. 

This undated photo provided by the Aurora Police Department shows Colorado police officer John Haubert who was arrested after he allegedly beat a man with his pistol, choked him and threatened to kill him while attempting an arrest on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Aurora Police Department shows Colorado police officer John Haubert who was arrested after he allegedly beat a man with his pistol, choked him and threatened to kill him while attempting an arrest on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

The two officers were called to the scene in the Denver suburb of Aurora on a trespassing report last Friday when they encountered three men, all of whom had outstanding warrants. 

Two of the men fled, but Vinson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, remained seated. 

Body camera footage of the arrest appears to show Haubert placing his gun to the back of Vinson's head, striking him multiple times with his gun, and choking him. 

"You’re killing me," Vinson can be heard yelling as Haubert threatens to shoot him and tells him to stop resisting. 

Body camera footage appeared to show Officer John Haubert putting his gun to the back of Kyle Vinson's head. 

Body camera footage appeared to show Officer John Haubert putting his gun to the back of Kyle Vinson's head.  (Aurora Police Department)

Kyle Vinson had to receive six stitches to a cut on his face after the arrest. 

Kyle Vinson had to receive six stitches to a cut on his face after the arrest.  (Aurora Police Department)

Haubert's attorney, Reid Elkus, told the Associated Press that he will "zealously defend" his client. 

Chief Wilson condemned the officers' actions, saying that she wants to apologize on behalf of "every officer in the Aurora Police Department."

"We're disgusted. We're angry. This is not police work. This is not police work. We don't train this. It's not acceptable," Wilson said at a press conference Tuesday. "This is not Aurora Police Department. This was criminal."

Officer Haubert previously pleaded guilty in 2009 to unlawfully possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol after pointing a shotgun at a roommate while drunk, FOX31 reports

Chief Wilson told the local Fox-affiliate that she was not aware of that 2009 charge until this week. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

